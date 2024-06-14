Does ‘Inside Out 2’ have a post-credits scene?

Inside Out 2 is out! Does this mean Pixar can climb out of the crypt of bombs like Elemental, The Good Dinosaur, and Soul? Maybe! That’s not what we’re here for, though. We’re here to answer that question burning through every fan’s mind (well, some of them): Is there a post-credits scene in Inside Out 2?

Inside Out 2 continues the story of Riley, now no longer just a little kid, and the inner emotions that help guide her life. Since she’s approaching puberty, she now has to deal with new emotions like Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Anxiety.

After Inside Out, we were treated to a fun post-credits scene involving animals. This movie is no different and has a post-credits scene. In addition to that, we also get some extra stuff during the credits themselves.

First, we learn that Riley’s Dad also has anxiety after a flashback to an earlier scene involving Riley talking to her parents about camp. In true Riley’s dad fashion, the rest of the emotions are watching a game from memory.

The actual post-credits scene involves Joy going back to the Secret Vault, where Deep Dark Secret lives. We learn something we didn’t during the movie: that Deep Dark Secret is the manifestation of when Riley burned a hole in a rug.

Joy thinks this is weird since she assumed Riley’s darkest secret would be something a bit more embarrassing, like when Riley peed in the pool. Of course, Deep Dark Secret decides he’s staying in the vault after the cringe from this embarrassment proves to be too much for him.

These two revelations leave Pixar a lot of runway to work with should the studio decide to make another sequel.

Inside Out 2 is in theaters now.

