Does ‘John Wick 4’ acknowledge the death of Lance Reddick?

On March 17 news first broke that John Wick star Lance Reddick had tragically died at his home in Studio City from natural causes.

Reddick had an extensive and extremely successful career including hit shows like The Wire, The Legend of Vox Machina, and voice acting for a leading role in the hit video game Destiny 2.

Alongside these appearances, Reddick’s most iconic role may have been his last — playing Charon the concierge in all four John Wick films. Given the impact that this character has had on the story and the proximity between Reddick’s death and the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, you may be wondering if the film includes any dedication or tribute to the late star.

Does John Wick: Chapter 4 acknowledge Reddick’s death?

Image via Lionsgate

Despite some early screenings of the film not including a dedication, John Wick: Chapter 4 does include a tribute to Lance Reddick right before the credits roll. This message says “In Memory of Lance Reddick” and is written in the John Wick subtitle font.

If your screening did not feature the dedication to the star then we expect that it will definitely make its way to the digital and physical releases of the film later this year so you’ll be able to catch it then.

On top of this formal dedication, many of Reddick’s co-stars have shared their loving memories of the actor while promoting John Wick 4, including Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne.

Fans who are eager to catch Reddick one last time in this iconic role can head out and see John Wick 4 in theaters now. If you’re looking to enjoy more of his legendary filmography you can check out the full list via IMDb here.