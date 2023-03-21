Laurence Fishburne fights back tears reflecting on late ‘John Wick’ co-star Lance Reddick

Legendary actor Laurence Fishburne courageously paid tribute to his John Wick: Chapter 4 co-star Lance Reddick, who died suddenly on Mar. 17.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Matrix alum bravely expressed his grief over Reddick’s passing. With tears in his eyes, he gently explained that he regarded Reddick more like a family member than a friend.

“We lost our brother. My heart goes out to his wife and family. I’m just grateful that I got to work with him, and know him; to inspire him, and be inspired by him. He is the goodness of this movie.”

Fishburne joined the rest of the cast in wearing a blue ribbon in honor of Reddick, whose photo was displayed first on the marquee at the premiere of the latest installment in the franchise.

Laurence Fishburne holds back tears as he remembers the late Lance Reddick. #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/ePsF2TZlCu — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 21, 2023

Reddick played hotel concierge Charon in all four John Wick films. His portrayal of Cedric Daniels in The Wire and Irvin Irving in Bosch established him as a master of conveying emotional depth and complexity. The latter also showcased his musical talent as a pianist. He also appeared in Fringe, Homeland, American Horror Story: Coven, and Resident Evil.

The actor was a multifaceted performing artist. He attended the Friends School of Baltimore and the prestigious Peabody Preparatory Institute of Johns Hopkins University, where his prodigious musical talent came to the fore. He trained in classical music composition at the Eastman School of Music. Reddick earned a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama in 1994 and landed his first acting role shortly after on New York Undercover.