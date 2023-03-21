Does ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ have a post-credits scene?

Almost four years after the third entry in the John Wick franchise ended on a show stopping cliffhanger, the time has finally come to continue the tale in John Wick: Chapter 4. Picking up where the third installment left off, John ‘Baba Yaga’ Wick (Keanu Reeves) regroups and recuperates with the help of the Bowery King (Lawrence Fishburne) to wreak havoc on the High Table.

After a nearly three hour long runtime, as with all good things, the credits will roll. Traditionally, the John Wick films haven’t featured any sort of post-credits teasers or stings for audiences to chatter about and chew on as they exit the theater, but given the John Wick fandom seems to grow larger and larger with each passing day, and its universe continues to expand, will the fourth entry be any different? Let’s find out.

Should you stay for the John Wick 4 credits?

Image via Lionsgate

We know you’ve just gulped down a solid gallon of your soda of choice over the span of the last three hours, but steel your bladder for just a few more minutes – because if reports coming out of early screenings are to be believed, John Wick: Chapter 4 marks the first time in the history of the franchise that there is more to come during the credits, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The previous two John Wick films haven’t really had need for a post-credits sequence, given that their respective cliffhanger endings gave fans plenty of information to work with as to what was going to be coming next. In a trend that continues to be adopted in the film industry (specifically in action, adventure and superhero films), for whatever reason the minds behind John Wick: Chapter 4 deemed it necessary to give us a little stinger after the film finished up.

Still, given we’ve just sat through an extremely well-reviewed action movie which is being dubbed as one of the greatest ever, we’re more than happy to sit there for a moment and collect ourselves before having just a little bit more ‘Wick-Verse’ tidbits thrown our way.