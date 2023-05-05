Does Jonathan Majors appear as Kang in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies have always operated in their own corner of the MCU, and yet they remain integral parts of the overall picture. Think how Josh Brolin made his first appearance as Thanos in 2014’s first film or how Ego became the franchise’s first living Celestial in Vol. 2. In the run-up to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, then, there’s been much speculation over if and how the threequel would tap into the ongoing plot threads of the Multiverse Saga.

Writer/director James Gunn previously stressed that Marvel fans should go into the film expecting it to be a mostly standalone offering, more concerned with wrapping up the character arcs of the cosmic super-team than laying further foundation for Phases Five and Six. Even so, this is the MCU we’re talking about, which is known for its surprises, and cast and crew have deliberately told us a few white lies before to preserve spoilers.

So with Vol. 3 out worldwide, we can now definitively answer the question of whether Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror appears in Guardians 3 or not.

Is there a Kang the Conquer cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Simply put, no, Jonathan Majors does not show up as Kang in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While there are further references to Thanos, the big bad of the Infinity Saga, in the movie, the villain of the Multiverse Saga is neither seen, heard, nor even alluded to in any way. In some ways this is surprising, given how much the franchise has been pushing Kang of late, but once you consider the threequel’s origins, it makes a lot of sense.

Bear in mind that Gunn wrote the script for Vol. 3 prior to his temporary firing from Marvel in 2018, back when the Multiverse Saga was just a glint in Kevin Feige’s eye. While it might’ve been possible for him to crowbar in a Kang cameo somewhere if Marvel Studios really required it, the film had already taken shape before the rise of Kang had been developed, so it’s only natural and correct for the story that it leaves any crossovers with the Conqueror at the door.

Although no one could’ve predicted it, Kang being a no-show in Guardians 3 must be something of a relief to Marvel, considering that the future of the character is in flux right now following Majors’ legal troubles. While Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has already aged like milk, the lack of wider MCU connections in Vol. 3 ensures it will remain a timeless slice of Marvel entertainment.