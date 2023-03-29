‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will likely skip the obligatory Kang crossovers, and Marvel fans are extremely grateful

The Multiverse Saga has only really just kicked into gear, but MCU fans are apparently already looking for Marvel to cool it with all the Kang crossovers. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was definitely not the grand opening to the Conqueror’s ambitious gambit to top Thanos as the franchise’s greatest villain that the studio was hoping for, so folks are actually sighing with relief that the next MCU entry to come our way will likely skip any Multiverse Saga shenanigans. Namely, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

A Reddit thread begun by user u/adamAlexanderGreen questioned in what ways James Gunn’s threequel will impact upon Kang’s ongoing threat to reality that will eventually come to pass in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. The OP floated a few possible connections, including potential mentions of Kang or Captain Marvel or even the High-Evolutionary linking to the X-Men.

All the replies, however, come from those who are certain that Guardians 3 will contain next to nothing in the way of Multiverse Saga tie-ins. And, you know what, they seem more than happy about that.

Others are more open to the idea of some crossovers, but are keenly expecting something much more standalone.

One comment put it best in terms of how Gunn will most likely be concerned with tying up the storyline of the Guardians trilogy in this movie, leaving it to other filmmakers to link the Guardians into the wider MCU cosmos as they see fit in other projects.

It’s important to remember that Gunn first wrote the script for Vol. 3 while the Infinity Saga was still unfolding, as it was supposed to come out in 2020 before his temporary firing from Marvel Studios. He has since confirmed that only minor tweaks have been made to the plot, so it’s extremely unlikely that there will be major links to a story arc that Marvel has only recently devised in the film. But, hey, it turns out that’s exactly what the franchise — and its fans — need right now.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming to theaters in just over a months’ time on May 5.