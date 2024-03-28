Does Knox die in ‘Road House?’

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor starred in Doug Liman’s imagination of the cult classic Road House. But, does his character Knox survive the film? Spoilers incoming!

Known for his polarizing and over-the-top personality inside and outside of the Octagon, McGregor channeled his large-than-life demeanor for the role of Knox, a villainous mercenary hired by central antagonist Ben Brandt’s father to put an end to Jake Gyllenhaal’s Dalton. In short, Dalton was hired as a bouncer by Jessica Williams’ Frankie. Rough and tough clientele had put a stain on her roadhouse in the Florida Keys, and Dalton quickly gave the joint a facelift by sending several of its most notorious guests to the hospital.

However, there was more going on than a handful of bikers and ruffians turning the establishment into their stomping ground. Ben, played by Billy Magnussen, wanted the roadhouse’s property for his real estate ambition, so he attempted to force Frankie into selling it by continually having his minions cause a ruckus.

But, Dalton was a major thorn in Ben’s side. So much so that his father, the imprisoned and faceless man who built the Brandt empire, called in the big gun to silence Dalton. Enter Knox.

From the jump, Knox was a force to be reckoned with. Flying into Florida from Europe, he and Dalton went toe to toe on multiple occasions with the former routinely earning the upper hand with his martial arts prowess.

During the film’s climax, Dalton and Knox dueled in a deathmatch inside the roadhouse, and the hero walked away victorious after stabbing Knox with a knife several times. The lifeless Knox was left face-up on the ground as Dalton rode away into the sunset.

It seemed pretty cut and dry — Knox was dead after suffering several stab wounds to his torso. But, apparently, Knox didn’t get the memo.

A secret scene played after the first set of ending credits rolled. Donning a patient gown, a bloodied Knox was very much alive inside a hospital. After leaving multiple healthcare workers on the ground in anguish, Knox waltzed out of the hospital while a woman yelled, “Stop that man!”

Road House cut after that, leaving Knox’s storyline ambiguous. It’s clear they showed him alive. But, we don’t know if he’s embarking on a revenge tour with Dalton as his destination. Or, if he’ll head back across the pond while evading police. Regardless, if Road House 2 is a thing, then we can be pretty certain that another collision course between Dalton and Knox is in the script.