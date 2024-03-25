Is Post Malone in ‘Road House?’

Not only is Post Malone a 10-time Grammy-nominated superstar, but he’s also carved himself a place in the world of acting. So, is that who we saw in Amazon Prime Video’s reimagination of Road House?

Road House, which was released on the streamer in March, stars Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal, The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchoir, and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, among others. And, yep, Post Malone is also in the closing credits as both an actor and music contributor.

His yet-to-be-released single “Horsepower” opened up Road House, and it played at the beginning of the ending credits as well. But, there was a lot more for his fans to sink their teeth into. Not only did “Horsepower” get the action started, but Post Malone’s Carter Ford did too.

Incoming spoilers about Post Malone’s character and storyline.

Although it was a small role, Post Malone set the tone for Doug Liman’s project. He played the aforementioned Carter, a tatted-up, knuckled-up fighter knocking the senses out of his latest opponent in front of a rowdy audience.

The brute was a local fisticuff superstar, so much so that Jessica William’s Frankie showed up at the venue to offer him a job to turn her Key West establishment around. But, her target changed after Gyllenhaal’s Dalton challenged Carter. Carter knew Dalton was a notorious former UFC combatant, and he refused to fight him. Carter ultimately forfeited the match and propelled the central plot forward.

And that’s the last we saw of the bloodied and shirtless Posty on Road House. As mentioned, he was given his due during the closing credits when he was listed by his real name: Austin Post.

In February, Gyllenhaal posted a selfie and two videos of himself and Post Malone taken during Road House’s filming. “A man of many talents,” he wrote in the Instagram caption. “To say it was a pleasure working together is an understatement. Welcome to the #roadhouse @postmalone!” Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) Post Malone shared the clinking beer emoji in the post’s comment section. Prime Video also made a Road House poster featuring the rapper-singer-songwriter, who looks like he just finished sending his latest hand-to-hand victim to the hospital. Take a look: