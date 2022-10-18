Does Laurie Strode die in ‘Halloween Ends?’

The following article contains spoilers for Halloween Ends.

The newest entry in the Halloween franchise is finally here, with what is seemingly the last entry, Halloween Ends, stalking its way to theaters. The film is the third of the new rebooted trilogy by David Gordon Green which acts as a direct sequel to the original Halloween directed by John Carpenter in 1978.

The trilogy has been touted as the end of the franchise as we know it, with “evil dies tonight” being one of the main taglines. So with that in mind, fans definitely had expectations going into the last movie that either the villain Michael Myers would die, or the ultimate final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) would finally fall victim to her 40-year stalker. We already covered whether Michael Myers was taken down, but let’s go through Laurie’s story in the film, and whether she made it to November 1st.

What is Laurie Strode’s fate in Halloween Ends?

After the death of her daughter in Halloween Kills, Laurie took the opportunity to come out of her seclusion to be with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). While she couldn’t escape the history of Haddonfield and her involvement with Michael Myers, she did manage to embrace it and start writing a book about her experiences. Unfortunately for everyone involved, Michael Myers had been lurking in Haddonfield, recuperating after the damage inflicted upon him in the previous film.

Halloween Ends proved not to be about Michael seeking revenge at all, as Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), a man who was treated as an outcast for accidentally killing a boy he babysat for, grew to be Michael’s apprentice. As he was dating Allyson, Laurie became a target. Setting his sights on her, he helped drive a wedge between Allyson and Laurie. At first, it seemed like Laurie was going to commit suicide, but that was just a ploy to take out Corey.

She managed to defeat the novice attacker, but that did not stop Michael Myers from coming to retrieve his mask from Corey. With the help of some kitchen utensils, Laurie was able to stop Michael in his tracks as well, stabbing him in the limbs, and keeping him trapped on her kitchen island. Just when it looked to be all over for Laurie with Michael nearly freeing himself to accomplish what he failed to do over 40 years prior, Allyson helped her put an end to the villain once and for all stabbing him over and over again.

They then paraded the body around Haddonfield and ultimately brought the body of Michael Myers to the junkyard where Corey worked, destroying Michael’s body in a shredder, thus putting an end to the life of Michael Myers and leaving Laurie Strode the victor of the Halloween franchise and very much alive. Laurie is free to spend time with her granddaughter or travel with Deputy Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) — after all, they did have a few more scenes together throughout the film, connecting the pair as a possible couple.

It is unlikely that we will see any more of Laurie Strode, as the Halloween franchise does truly seem to be done and dusted. Catch Halloween Ends while it is in theaters now to see Laurie Strode’s somewhat happy ending.