Does that heavily rumored X-Men icon really have a cameo in ‘The Marvels?’

Warning: This article contains major The Marvels spoilers.

You have to hand it to Marvel Studios. In the face of dwindling interest in The Marvels ahead of its release, the movie’s promotion really kicked up a gear and promised that all kinds of unmissable surprises were waiting in its deceptively short runtime. So naturally fans got carried away with themselves.

Thanks to none-too-subtle teases, all expectations were suddenly pivoted to anticipating The Marvels to be a surprise key chapter in the ongoing evolution of the MCU’s X-Men. We already know that legacy stars from Fox’s X-Men universe will appear in Deadpool 3, so it didn’t take much to get folks convinced that at least one former X-icon could cameo opposite Brie Larson and company in the new movie.

Specifically, thanks to a shot of a Black woman in a white superhero costume striding past Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, with a blanket falling off their shoulders looking like a cape, everyone started to wonder: is Storm in The Marvels? Well, wonder no more as here is your answer.

Does Halle Berry cameo as Storm in The Marvels?

Images via Marvel Studios/20th Century Fox

No, Storm does not appear in The Marvels. However, fans were right to suspect that the woman in the white super-suit was someone of significance as they are indeed a character we already know well from the MCU’s past. Well, to be more specific, a new variant of them.

As was another common, more plausible, theory, the white-suited woman is Binary, the Captain Marvel variant from the comics, who is revealed to be another version of Maria Rambeau, Monica’s mother, from another reality. Lashana Lynch reprises her role, following on from her appearances as Earth-616’s Maria in Captain Marvel and the Earth-838 incarnation in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As for where this Maria hails from, it’s confirmed to be… Fox’s X-Men universe! Yes, we do get an X-Men cameo, just not in the form of Halle Berry but one of her X-Men: The Last Stand co-stars. And it’s sure to be one that won’t leave any old-school Fox fans feeling blue.