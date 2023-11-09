What happens in ‘The Marvels’ post-credits scene?

Warning: This article contains big honking spoilers for The Marvels.

It’s up for debate whether it’s a good thing or not, but it’s probably accurate to say that the contents of the post-credits scenes of each new Marvel movie that comes along are subject to greater scrutiny than the bulk of the film itself. And The Marvels is no different.

For those unaware, yes, The Marvels does indeed continue the MCU’s long-standing tradition of featuring some sneaky treats in its credits, so you will want to stick around past the final scene (which is already exciting enough) in order not to miss the mid-credits tag.

As has become common for the Multiverse Saga, The Marvels‘ treat of a tag scene sets up the future by slipping in a surprise cameo. Or, in this case, two. So let’s eXplain those eXciting comebacks…

The Marvels‘ post-credits scene cameos, explained

Image via Marvel Studios

After apparently sacrificing herself to fix the tear in reality caused by Dar-Benn, Monica Rambeau is revealed to be alive. Which, you know, yay, but it’s not like we really thought such a major new character was being killed off this soon. But the way she comes back? Now, that’s a little unexpected.

Monica awakens in an unfamiliar chrome lab — unfamiliar to her, anyway, not to long-term Marvel movie fans. Teyonah Parris’ heroine is stunned to come face to face with her mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch, returning from Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), but is also taken aback when she doesn’t recognize her. It soon becomes clear why when the scene’s other big guest star appears on screen. Namely, Kelsey Grammer’s Beast.

The blue, furry mutant identifies Maria as Binary, confirming this is a variant of Maria who became a superhero herself (like Earth-838’s Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange 2). He tells Monica that Binary rescued her after she somehow “crossed through a tear in space-time” and she is now in a “reality parallel to her own,” which he admits is “impossible.”

As Beast isn’t named on screen, for those in need of some clarity, this is Grammer reprising his role as Dr. Hank McCoy, a part he played in both 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand and 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. Nicholas Hoult memorably portrayed a younger Beast in the prequel films, starting with 2011’s X-Men: First Class.

It’s unclear if this “reality” Monica has crossed over into is the Fox’s X-Men universe, but Beast’s lab – including those iconic X doors — is highly familiar and he even mentions Charles, confirming Professor X is around and this is the X-Mansion. However, Hank’s different design and the presence of Binary as an X-Men ally suggest this is a new, if similar, universe. We’ll no doubt find out more in Deadpool 3.

It might contain Beast, but this post-credits scene is a beauty.