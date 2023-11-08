‘Where do the tag folk reappear? That’s a good question’: Kevin Feige addresses the increasing pointlessness of the MCU’s post-credit scenes

So many breadcrumbs have been lying there so long they've gone stale.

Having popularized the post-credits scene in the first place, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now obligated to insert at least one stinger into every single one of its film and television projects, which has inevitably created a back catalogue of teases that haven’t gone anywhere.

If Taika Waititi doesn’t return for Thor 5, will Brett Goldstein’s Hercules even factor into the equation? Mahershala Ali made his offscreen debut in Eternals, but there’s been no indication that Kit Harington is going to be involved in the Daywalker’s reboot. We’re still waiting for Michael Mando’s Scorpion to reappear, while Chiwitel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo has yet to pay off his ominous intonations made at the end of Doctor Strange.

Photo via Marvel Studios

There’s plenty more that roll off the tongue, but one of the most notable was the much-heralded MCU debut of Harry Styles as Eros in Eternals. It’s been over two years since the movie released, and its assorted cast of characters have barely factored into the saga at all beyond background Easter Eggs, something Kevin Feige has finally addressed in typically vague fashion.

When pressed by Entertainment Tonight for when audiences can expect to see Styles again, the company’s chief creative officer said what a lot of people are thinking.

“He’s excited. We’re excited. We will see. You introduce a lot of new characters in a lot of movies and a lot of tags. Where do the tag folk reappear? That’s a good question.”

As the person in charge, you’d hope Feige is the one with the answer to that particular line of inquiry, but as things stand there’s an awful lot of post-credits loose ends that need tying up.