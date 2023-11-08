Does ‘The Marvels’ have a post-credits scene?

Don’t try to deny it, it’s the first question you ask about every superhero movie going in. Not “will this one be as good as Avengers: Endgame?” or even “am I going to be able to make it all the way through without going to the bathroom.” The question is: “does this one have a post-credits scene?”

As for The Marvels, the answer is unequivocally yes. This is an MCU production after all, and Marvel Studios has never let us down on the post-credits front ever since Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury dropped by at the end of Iron Man to tell Tony Stark about a nifty initiative he was putting together.

Don’t worry, you won’t find any spoilers here, but read on if you want to know if there is one or two or perhaps even more tag scenes in The Marvels.

How many post-credits are there in The Marvels?

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Good news for anyone busting for a bathroom break, The Marvels only has one post-credits scene, which falls in the mid-credits position. So if you’re in a hurry, you can shoot off after witnessing that sequence and not worry about missing anything else vital. Because the tag scene in question certainly is vital and you will not want to skip it.

That means that, yes, there isn’t another full scene right at the end of the credits, as is typical for Marvel Studios movies. Often these scenes are merely an extra gag thrown in at the end for those real heroes who sit through 10 minutes of rolling text, but occasionally they offer something more substantial. Clearly, The Marvels‘ mid-credits scene was so epic they decided they couldn’t top it so they didn’t even bother.

HOWEVER, for the completists out there, you may wish to stick around for the long haul as there is an extra audible treat right before the screen fades to black. Think the arc reactor sound at the end of Endgame or that gag at the end of Loki season 2, episode 5.

So, there you have it, The Marvels is not only the shortest MCU film to date, you can even save yourself some time by ducking out halfway through the credits.