Does ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ have a post-credits scene?

Without a single doubt, the mind-boggling Dracula character has become one of the most recognizable figures in the realm of cinematic horror. From the late, great Bela Lugosi’s iconic portrayal to cult classics such as Salem’s Lot, the fascination surrounding Dracula has always been sky-high — and that triumph has ceased to disappear with the recent release of The Last Voyage of the Demeter. As nerve-wracking as a premise can be, the supernatural horror provides a stunning spin on the classic narrative by having Dracula as an ocean-based monster.

With the movie officially dropping in theaters today, it should hardly come as a huge surprise that moviegoers are flocking to the theaters to witness another version of one of horror’s greatest monsters. In doing so, audiences are wondering if an extra surprise is waiting for them at the end of the movie — in the form of a post-credits scene, of course.

Does the movie have a post-credits scene?

Image via Universal

Much like the majority of most horror flicks, The Last Voyage of the Demeter does not have a post-credits scene for audiences to enjoy at the end of the feature. So, if you’ve got any major plans scheduled for after the theater showing, then feel free to grab your popcorn bucket and head for the exits to discuss the movie’s mind-blowing nature with others. Or, there’s always the best choice to stick around to admire and pay respects to those who worked on the movie behind the scenes.

The movie not having a post-credits scene is certainly not unheard of in horror either, with big-name properties like the MCU relying heavily on post-credits scenes to foreshadow events happening in the next related Marvel film. But while the period-set Dracula extravaganza does not specifically boast a post-credits scene, the jaw-dropping film does leave the door open for future possibilities of a potential sequel. So if you’re keeping your eyes peeled for future Dracula-esque voyages, then perhaps your wish will be granted.