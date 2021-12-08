Dolby reveals new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ poster

In anticipation of the forthcoming Tom Holland-led Marvel tentpole film set for release next week, a new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home has now been unveiled by audio technology company Dolby, along with a sweepstakes to win a copy of the poster for yourself.

The image in question features Spider-Man swinging through the streets of New York, though the urban skyline is actually upside-down and appears to be folding over itself Inception-style. You can view the poster, which also features a gigantic Dolby logo behind the webslinger, right here.

In terms of the sweepstakes, which was announced by Dolby on Twitter alongside the poster reveal, fans are encouraged to leave a comment on one of Dolby’s social media accounts. Contestants who are seeing the movie at a Dolby Cinema must say why they are doing so in a comment and be sure to include the hashtag #DolbyArtSweepstakes. According to the contest rules, the promotional period started on Wednesday and ends at midnight PT on Friday, Dec. 11⏤before the movie even comes out to theaters⏤so you’d better act fast if you want to nab one of the posters, as there will only be 30 potential winners.

In case you’re not already familiar, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third installment in the official Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy of films starring the webslinger. It will see Holland’s Peter Parker facing off against multiverse-traversing villains from past Spider-Man films, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, among others.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters Dec. 17.