Dolph Lundgren says ‘Drago’ could be the next ‘Rocky’ spinoff

Dolph Lundgren has been working solidly since making his screen debut in James Bond movie A View to a Kill back in 1985 on the recommendation of then-girlfriend Grace Jones, and he’s racked up close to 100 credits since then, but most fans would instantly name Rocky IV‘s Ivan Drago as his most popular role.

It might not be the best installment in the franchise from a technical or critical perspective, but it’s damn sure the most fun, with Lundgren rocketing to superstardom after playing the hulking Soviet boxer. While Stallone continued playing the Italian Stallion in a further two sequels and a spinoff, Drago was left on the sidelines until Creed II.

While the movie veered just on the right side of self-awareness by having the sons of Drago and Apollo Creed face-off over 30 years after their respective fathers sparred in ultimately fatal fashion, it looked like the end of the line for Lundgren’s association with the Rocky series. However, he’s teased in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that his clan could be getting a spinoff of their own.

“I thought it was a good moment. It was also a fan moment. It was a quick little fight, and I thought it worked. But the director and MGM felt that it was extraneous and that it didn’t add anything. By the way, I think there’s some talk about doing a whole spinoff on Drago with MGM. So you may get more of that.”

Florian Munteanu played Viktor Drago in Creed II, and he’s coming off the back of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so it’s not the craziest idea in the world were MGM to give the project an official green light.