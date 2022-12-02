Don Cheadle has ‘Armor Wars’ fans daydreaming of an Arnold Schwarzenegger villain

Even before Armor Wars was refitted from a Disney Plus series into a feature film, we didn’t know an awful lot about Don Cheadle’s first time taking top billing in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project after well over a decade of playing second fiddle to the franchise’s more illustrious roster of heroes.

Yassir Lester was hired to act as lead writer on the episodic version of the project, and remained onboard when the decision was made to turn it into a movie, but that’s still about all we’ve got to go on. There’s no release date, no production schedule, and no other casting news that we’re aware of, but that hasn’t stopped an old rumor from resurfacing.

Last year, unfounded hearsay began sweeping the internet, claiming that Arnold Schwarzenegger was being eyed for a villainous role in Armor Wars, possibly as Titanium Man – a villain that’s every bit as ridiculous as the moniker would have you believe. Cheadle did claim that he had no idea what Jimmy Kimmel was talking about when it was posed to him on the host’s talk show, but he did offer to bring it up next time he encountered the action icon.

Photo via Marvel Studios

“What is Titanium Man? I hadn’t heard of Titanium… Oh, and Aluminum Girl… You just fold her up, and she can come back and re-aluminum again! No, he, um, I don’t know about that. I’ll ask him next time I see him.”

We’re inclined to believe that Cheadle genuinely has no idea what the hell Kimmel was talking about, but that hasn’t stopped fans from reminiscing on the time Schwarzenegger was first mentioned in conjunction with Armor Wars. Could it happen? We’d love to see it, if only for the giddy joy that would come from seeing the Terminator legend in the MCU, but we’re not entirely convinced it’ll happen as soon as Rhodey’s standalone blockbuster.