Donnie Yen Looks Sharp In John Wick: Chapter 4 BTS Photo

Even by the high standards of the franchise so far, John Wick: Chapter 4 has assembled the greatest selection of ass-kickers the wildly popular series has ever gathered. Keanu Reeves obviously needs no introduction having reigned as one of Hollywood’s most popular action heroes for 30 years, but he’s got plenty of stellar support.

In fact, outside of the leading man and returning Wick veterans Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Laurence Fishburne, the majority of the new additions could roundhouse kick your head clean off your shoulders if they wanted to. Rina Sawayama and Bill Skarsgård likely won’t be getting their hands too dirty, with the latter admitting his part in Chapter 4 doesn’t require combat training, but the rest of his co-stars have got that department more than covered.

Shamier Anderson shared a behind the scenes video showcasing his intense prep, while Hiroyuki Sanada has been practicing martian arts for half a century. Scott Adkins is one of VOD action cinema’s leading lights and has been for a long time, and he’s more than familiar with recent recruit Marko Zaror.

That’s without even mentioning the legendary Donnie Yen, one of the all-time great onscreen martial artists of the last quarter of a century, who’s been making moves in Hollywood having starred in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the Mulan remake and Rogue One. The 57 year-old has now shared a dapper behind the scenes image, which you can see below.

John Wick: Chapter 4 BTS Photo Shows Donnie Yen Looking Sharp 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Yen will play an old friend and colleague of the title hero in John Wick: Chapter 4, so the chances are high they’ll discover they have a common enemy, and the prospect of seeing Yen and Reeves throw down against an army of goons is mouthwatering to say the least.