Don’t Look Up, one of Netflix’s newest releases, debuted on December 5, 2021. Written, produced, and directed by Adam Kay, Don’t Look Up stars an ensemble cast; Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Labeled as a comedy/disaster film, the official synopsis for Don’t Look Up reads as follows: “Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.”

As suggested in Don’t Look Up, the best solution to relieve the stress from the fear of impending death is phone sex. Netflix viewers noticed a hilarious Easter egg when Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Randall Mindy, delivers a public service announcement after Lawrence’s character discovers an apocalyptic asteroid plotting a course for Earth.

In the PSA, DiCaprio’s Mindy urges Americans to call a phone number — 1-800-532-4500 — if they seek “peace of mind” following the upsetting news. As fans have discovered, the number leads to a sex hotline — and the reactions are priceless.

Speaking of DON’T LOOK UP, am I the only one that called the FEMA/Bash hotline and got a phone sex operator? pic.twitter.com/k8iIhiNWyO — Zach Shildwachter (@zachforzombies) December 31, 2021 Tweet via @zachforzombies on Twitter

The New York Post confirmed that “the toll-free phone number leads to an automated answering service that states: “Welcome to America’s hottest hotline. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys, press 2 to connect free now.”

Called the 800 number they used in Don’t Look Up.



It’s a phone sex chat service.



LMAOOO, good prank @dontlookupfilm — Chris (@Bruzzi96) January 2, 2022 Tweet via @Bruzzi96 on Twitter

Leonardo DiCaprio delivers the announcement with a perfect blend of urgency and idiocy. “Right now, millions of you are having these same doubts and questions about the approaching comet,” he begins. “That is why BASH Cellular, in conjunction with the United States government, is creating a new hotline, free of charge, to answer all of your questions. And who knows: Maybe, just maybe, one of our scientists … can be that friend we all need to lean on during uncertain times.”

An unseen voiceover continues: “Call 1-800-532-4500 for peace of mind. Offer only available to BASH customers. Details of your call may be shared with other subsidiaries to enhance your future customer experience. Data and roaming charges apply.”

To experience the true comedic genius of the scene, fans will need to check out Don’t Look Up — streaming only on Netflix.