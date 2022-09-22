‘Don’t Worry Darling’ isn’t supposed to be a comedy, is it?

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh can’t seem to catch a break. After it was met with withering disdain from reviewers, a new viral video is picking up momentum.

Even before the whole Shia LaBeouf debacle and Venice Film Festival circus happened, Don’t Worry Darling was already trending on Twitter thanks to people’s harsh reactions to Styles’ acting in a teaser that had been released for the film. Now, with audiences attending preview screenings, a new clip is making the rounds online featuring viewers laughing at Styles’ performance.

In the video Styles could be seen shouting at Florence Pugh during an argument scene, and people both at the theater and online weren’t able to take his acting seriously due to his exaggerated facial expressions and confusing accent. The caption to the tweet also compared the actor’s frown to Pugh’s famous pout.

Although the clip has since been taken down due to copyright claims, the memes are still going pretty strong, as the internet always needs a new person to pick on each month. This time the burden has fallen on the once wildly and almost unanimously loved former boy band member.

harry styles acting in don’t worry darling pic.twitter.com/Ls5EZ7g3gG — snooki day real estate (@jennacxruso) September 21, 2022

Harry Styles screaming FUCK in a car Don’t Worry Darling bad movie bad actor acting meme reaction video pic.twitter.com/YWvQ7Gun14 — ໊ (@w1xFKe5cT9jMz) September 20, 2022

harry styles heading up to accept his razzie for don't worry darlingpic.twitter.com/n3HJviqImj — amy 🌹 edward cullen's lesbian bff (@vampiremuppet) September 22, 2022

But hey, no publicity is bad publicity and thanks to all the scandals, spitgates and viral moments, the movie has broken box office pre-sale records.

And the wait is almost over as Don’t Worry Darling arrives in theaters Friday, December 23. Even if Don’t Worry Darling becomes the next Tommy Wiseau‘s The Room, at least it will definitely have made more money.