‘Don’t Worry Darling’ thwarted at global box office by a decade-old film

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling had its official theatrical release recently. However, despite the psychological thriller’s success, it couldn’t beat a decade-old box office darling during its recent re-release. Regardless, the film’s success has proved that any publicity is good publicity, after the constant drama during the film’s production and its official press tour at the Venice film festival 2022.

According to Variety, the film earned a total of $30 million dollars in the box office worldwide. $19.2 million was received during its domestic opening weekend in North American theaters. Meanwhile, an extra $10.2 million was earned during its international release. All of this was achieved despite fears of the film flopping due to the constant behind-the-scenes drama and shenanigans that happened during its global premiere in Venice.

But despite the film’s release in over 4000 North American theaters, it wasn’t enough to beat a decade-old box office darling. It was reported that the global theatrical re-release of James Cameron’s Avatar made around $30.5 million. However, when compared domestically, the science fiction film only generated $10 million in North America and an extra $20.5 million overseas.

Don’t Worry Darling is a 1950-set psychological thriller where the residents of an idyllic neighborhood are discouraged from asking questions about the company their husbands work at. The film stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as the film’s main couple. However, during the film’s production, it was reported was Shia LaBeouf was meant to be the lead actor before he was fired, which he denies.

The film received an average score of 38 percent on Rotten Tomatoes by critics. However, the film was well-received by fans as it earned an average score of 79 percent. Don’t Worry Darling is now showing in theaters.