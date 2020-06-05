Dr. Loomis Will Reportedly Return In Halloween Kills

Halloween Kills is set to be even more of an homage to the 1978 slasher classic than its precursor by bringing back other original characters and stars alongside Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode. Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens and Charles Cyphers are all returning to reprise their roles as Lindsey Wallace, Marion Chambers and former Sheriff Brackett, for instance. Not to mention Anthony Michael Hall is stepping into the part of Tommy Doyle. But there could be an even bigger return on the way, too.

Dark Universe is reporting that their sources, who saw a test screening of Kills back in February, are informing them that none other than Dr. Sam Loomis will feature in the much-anticipated sequel. The site notes that this surprising cameo will occur in a flashback to the events of 1978, when Michael Myers first unleashed terror on Haddonfield, Illinois. They’re unable to say how the filmmakers resurrected the character without the late Donald Pleasence, though.

The Van Helsing to Myers’ Dracula, Loomis was Michael’s psychiatrist who studied the psychopathic killer throughout his life, coming to the firm belief that he was pure evil. Even after Curtis vacated the franchise after two movies, Pleasence continued on, playing Loomis in a total of five films over the decades – 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers was his last, released after his death.

While this is just a rumor for now, it makes sense that director David Gordon Green would want to bring Loomis back in the flesh this time, as he already got a vocal cameo in 2018’s Halloween, with a very good soundalike found to replace Pleasence (Colin Mahan). Finding someone to play him physically, though, would’ve been a much bigger challenge, but they may have found a way to pull it off.

Green recently promised that he’s working hard to give us our first trailer for the movie, but it seems Blumhouse is still unsure whether it’s releasing this October as intended or not. As things stand, though, Halloween Kills is coming this fall.