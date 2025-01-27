‘Dream come true’: Jennifer Lopez chokes up at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ premiere as performance draws raving reviews

Emotion got the best of Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of the Kiss of the Spider Woman remake at Sundance on Sunday evening. The actress and singer called the movie musical her “dream come true” as her performance drew raving reviews from critics.

Lopez made her way to the Eccles Center stage in Park City, Utah, to the sound of a sweeping standing ovation after the world premiere of the Bill Condon-directed film on the third day of the Sundance Film Festival. The energy of the moment as well as the realization of her childhood dream brought the actress to tears as she addressed the adoring audience.

JENNIFER LOPEZ takes the stage to a STANDING OVATION at the world premiere of “KISS OF THE SPIDER-WOMAN” at the SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL! #JenniferLopez pic.twitter.com/cjxqkhzMzD — Scott Mantz 🖖 (@MovieMantz) January 27, 2025

“I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” she started. “The truth is — when you talk about the importance of musicals — the reason that I even wanted to be in this business was because my mom would sit me in front of the TV, and it would come on once a year, West Side Story, on Thanksgiving, I remember,” Lopez continued. “And I was just mesmerized, and I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’”

As Lopez reflected on the full circle moment, she couldn’t hold back her tears. “This is the first time that I actually got to do it,” she choked up, then hugged Condon as she acknowledged that he had made her dream come true. She reportedly leads a whopping eleven musical numbers in the film.

“I’ve been waiting for this my whole life” – At the #Sundance2025 premiere of #KissOfTheSpiderWoman, Jennifer Lopez gets emotional about achieving her dream of being in a movie musical pic.twitter.com/SPEpFAqOay — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2025

Kiss of the Spider Woman was a 1985 film, adapted from a 1976 novel by Argentine writer Manuel Puig, that earned William Hurt his one and only Oscar, and then a 1993 seven-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical sensation led by Chita Rivera. This time around, the reviews have been relatively cautious, though most tastemakers agree that 55-year-old Lopez is at the top of her game.

“The role she was born to play,” says Deadline‘s Chief Film Critic Pete Hammon. Lopez “shows the power of a true star,” says Next Best Picture’s Cody Dericks, while critics Carlos Aguilar and Jairo Jimenez call her “phenomenal” and “a sweeping tsunami that your mind won’t be able to erase.” “It’s a larger than life role that she pulls off with such precision it’s impossible to escape her web,” adds writer Cat Cardenas who is already calling for Lopez’s 2026 Oscar campaign.

Jennifer Lopez shows the power of a true star in KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN. She electrifies every song & dance (although with the clear effort exerted by director Condon, I wish the numbers were a true 50s pastiche instead of 80% there) Newcomer Tonatiuh is heartbreaking #Sundance pic.twitter.com/Ufy586u8IA — Cody @ Sundance (@codymonster91) January 27, 2025 KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN is the pure essence of a musical w/ highly beautiful & superb choreography. Jennifer Lopez being a sweeping tsunami that your mind won’t be able to erase. And a magical Tonatiuh, this year’s discovery, who is pure expression. A portentous film. #Sundance pic.twitter.com/vnoLjvImvi — Jairo Jiménez (@jairojimenez_) January 27, 2025

I was skeptical but I thought KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN was pretty spectacular, if imperfect. Some of the best work Diego Luna has done, & Jennifer Lopez is phenomenal. But the revelation is TONATIUH who plays Molina. A star-making performance as cliché as that is #Sundance2025 pic.twitter.com/yOT1Wlg3sE — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) January 27, 2025 a standing ovation at Sundance for JLo after Kiss of the Spider Woman, and let me just say this: start the 2026 Oscar campaign right now, because she’s undeniable!! it’s a larger than life role that she pulls off with such precision it’s impossible to escape her web pic.twitter.com/6bafywoP9E — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) January 27, 2025

Lopez plays Ingrid Luna, a silver screen superstar, whose performance in the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, which he imagines and recreates, helps Argentine Dirty War prisoner Luis Molina (played by newcomer Tonatiuh) escape the horrors of his daily life. The cast also includes Diego Luna as a Marxist political prisoner called Valentin Arregui Paz who shares a cell with Molina.

The year has barely started and this is already Lopez’s second critically acclaimed film performance. The first came with Unstoppable, which, after a limited theatrical release, arrived on Prime Video on Jan. 16. The actress’ performance as the mother of Anthony Robles, an American wrestler with a disability who won a national championship, was lauded as the best of her career. This might no longer be true after the release of Kiss of the Spider Woman.

After a turbulent 2024 which saw her divorce husband Ben Affleck (an executive producer on Kiss of the Spider Woman and producer on Unstoppable) and release a misfired album and accompanying documentary, 2025 is shaping up to be Lopez’s year.

