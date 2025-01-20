Thankless job: Jennifer Lopez kept producer ex Ben Affleck out of thank you list while celebrating streaming success for ‘Unstoppable’

Jennifer Lopez’s latest film has seen a great deal of success on Amazon Prime. Unstoppable has climbed all the way to the top, becoming the most-watched movie on the streaming service this week and J-Lo is incredibly thankful for the love it’s been receiving. However, her appreciation doesn’t extend to her ex, Ben Affleck.

The actress made a post to her Instagram story on Sunday, sharing an image from the film along with a brief note that read “Thanks to everyone for watching, especially my incredible fans.” She also tagged co-star Jharrel Jerome, producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and wrestler Anthony Robles, the man whose story inspired the film. Notably absent from the list was none other than Mr. Affleck, who also acted as a producer alongside his long-time collaborator, Matt Damon.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck no longer on speaking terms?

The Hollywood A-listers officially split five months ago although rumors had been swirling for months that the couple were heading for a divorce. Reports claimed that they were living separately back in May and other incidents included Ben skipping out of Jennifer’s 55th birthday bash. Lopez filed for divorce in August, on the second wedding anniversary.

Her most recent Insta story is a far cry from what she shared on New Year’s – the actress and singer posted a throwback video to an event she attended with her ex-husband. It also seems like the pair are still on good terms somewhat as Affleck bought his ex-wife a sentimental gift for Christmas last year.

But now it seems that J-Lo is, at the very least, moving on from her past relationship. It doesn’t necessarily mean there’s any animosity between the two, but it certainly sends a clear signal that the “Bennifer” phase is well and truly over.

A source close to Lopez Spoke with Us Weekly to reveal how the Hollywood star was coping post-divorce. According to them, “She’s enjoying being single and is feeling herself,” she’s focusing on “having fun” while also “working on some big movie projects and enjoying showing how amazing she looks.”

Prior to their divorce, Affleck and Lopez had been working on Unstoppable together, a biographical sports film about Anthony Robles, who was born without a leg. Robles went on to become the NCAA Division I wrestling champion despite this. Lopez plays the leading star’s mother in the movie.

The film was set to premiere earlier this month but was punished back due to the wildfires in L.A. But since its release, it’s gone on to find success on Amazon Prime. No doubt everyone involved had a part to play in its success but Jennifer’s decision to exclude her ex-husband sends a clear message that she has truly moved on.

