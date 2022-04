Science fiction epic 'Dune' has its sequel well and truly in development, as director Denis Villeneuve confirmed at CinemaCon.

Speaking in a pre-recorded address from Budapest to attendees at CinemaCon, the Canadian director revealed Dune: Part Two is underway in pre-production. The film is expected to start shooting in July, with returning cast from the original.

This story is developing.