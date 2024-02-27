‘Dune 2’ parents guide, explained

The second half of Denis Villeneuve’s epic retelling of Dune is officially in theaters, and viewers are dazzled. Part II is already on track to vastly surpass its predecessor, and — even at this early date — emerge as the greatest sci-fi release of 2024.

Dune is a notoriously challenging property to adapt, so Villeneuve’s skill in communicating both its nuances and its massive, world-changing stakes is unmatched. His two part — maybe even three-part — adaptation of Frank Herbert’s captivating works is set to become a staple of sci-fi cinema. The films so far cover a number of heavy themes, and that’s on top of the gritty, war-torn setting the story finds itself rooted in. The story is a must-see for pretty much any sci-fi fan out there, but at what age can we invite blossoming science fiction seekers into the fold?

Is Dune: Part II appropriate for kids?

The first Dune release — at least, the first of Villeneuve’s — was rated PG-13, and warned of occasional violence, one or two moments of suggestive material, and the rare disturbing imagery. It was broadly seen as appropriate for any viewers over the age of 13, and that’s even with the sky-high deaths that occur mid-way through its runtime.

Dune: Part II has been slapped with the same PG-13 rating, but its almost certain to sport even more of the mature themes noted in its first half. The next part also sports plenty of violent scenes, and parents should expect an increase in disturbing imagery and suggestive scenes. That being said, there’s nothing in the film’s runtime that is overly concerning — there’s no overt sexual moments, excessive gore, or overly haunting imagery, just a war-torn planet, some scary sand worms, and a blossoming romance. Kids around 13 should be find starting their sci-fi education with both Dune movies, but kids much younger will probably struggle to enjoy the somewhat complicated plot.