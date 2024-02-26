Has ‘Dune: Part 3’ been confirmed?

The first two parts of one of sci-fi’s greatest epics will be out within days, but is that where the story ends? The incredible tale of Paul Atreides has been put to screen before, but never with the success Denis Villeneuve’s films have enjoyed.

Already, with the official release of Dune: Part II, people are clamoring for more, and more may be incoming. The Dune franchise is based around Frank Herbert’s novels of the same name, the first originally penned in 1965. What started as a single book gradually grew into a sprawling franchise, as Herbert, and later his son, expanded on the original with several subsequent releases. In total, there are more than 25 separate books to enjoy, ranging from full-blown novel to accompanying short stories and comics, and each of them further enrich the sprawling world Herbert created more than 50 years ago.

In the main body of works, there is easily enough content to produce another Dune flick — several, in fact. Most people only expected two parts to Villeneuve’s Dune, however, which begs the question: Will there be a third part to the story?

Will there be a Dune: Part 3?

The first two Dune movies directed by Villeneuve span the entirety of Frank Herbert’s original book. A huge amount of content was released following that story, however, which invites the potential for quite a bit more Dune content in the future.

A third Dune film is entirely possible, and, it seems, quite likely. Villeneuve has expressed interest in putting out a Dune: Part III if Part II does well, and the film is already on track to vastly surpass its predecessor. With that in mind, chances are good that we’ll be getting another entry eventually. Part III will contain the story of Herbert’s Dune: Messiah, continuing the events of Part II with a broader, and more critical, look at the kind of power offered up by the story’s massive stakes, and its consequences.