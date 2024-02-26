When is ‘Dune’ leaving Netflix?

One of the most highly-anticipated films of the 2020s is officially upon us, as the long-awaited Dune: Part II arrives in theaters. The gorgeous sci-fi epic released its first part more then two years ago, and the 700-some day wait for Part II absolutely inched by.

Now that the thrilling second half is finally upon us, the Dune fandom is bubbling over. Part II lands in theaters on March 1, 2024, bringing that wait to an end. As audiences flood to theaters to witness the next chapter on the big screen, many viewers are being made starkly aware of just how long that wait truly was. More than two years is a long time to wait between chapters of a story, and many people forgot about key story elements laid down in Part I of the tale. Thankfully, the first Dune is available to stream over on Netflix, but it won’t be there much longer.

How much longer is Dune on Netflix?

The first Dune movie of the 21st century has been easily accessible to anyone with a Netflix subscription for a good while now, but its time on the platform is nearly up. The film is slated to depart the streamer at the end of February, leaving sci-fi fans with a bare few days to enjoy the movie before it becomes much harder to access.

The last day Dune: Part I will be accessible on Netflix is Thursday, Feb. 29. The moment March begins, the film will be off of Netflix, and viewers will have no choice but to track the film down somewhere else. As of now, its also available to stream on Max, or via other subscriptions services that partner with Max, or viewers can rent the flick for right around $4 from various online retailers.