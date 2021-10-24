Dune Star Reveals Hilarious First Meeting With Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa gives off serious surfer bro energy, with the actor always enthusiastic and full of boundless charisma, but he also seems like an incredibly humble, polite and down-to-earth kind of guy, despite being the leading man of the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made and a well-known action hero.

Denis Villenueve’s Dune comes packing no shortage of star power, with Momoa and BFF Dave Bautista being joined by Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and more, but one of the relative unknowns by comparison among the cast has shared their hilarious first encounter with the DCEU’s Aquaman.

In an interview with ComicBook, Sex Education and Rogue One alum Sharon Duncan-Brewster reveals that when she first met Momoa, she couldn’t wrap her head around the sheer size of the man.

“So I’m there getting ready, we’ve got these lovely little mini homes, basically, that we get ready in and we can stay cool in, and I’m outside just pottering around, Jason comes out of his car with his entourage, and he walks towards me and he’s walking at me from a distance, but then he gets bigger, and then he gets bigger, and I was like, is this going to stop? Because he’s tall, he’s a lovely guy, he’s a great guy, so I’m looking up here and going, oh, this is what they’re talking about because all my friends are like, oh my gosh, Jason Momoa and you’re working with all these gorgeous human beings, but that was another moment aside from, and of course, the big moment was just being there in this vast, beautiful, backdrop, but also yes, meeting Jason Momoa for my first scene was quite extraordinary too because he just doesn’t stop growing somehow.”

It’s very true that Jason Momoa is a huge dude, but apparently even his co-stars were shocked by the dimensions of the truly impressive physical specimen. The actor is one of Dune‘s undoubted highlights, bringing his easygoing charm to the fore as Duncan Idaho, badass warrior and the movie’s only real source of warmth and humor, which was the perfect use of his talents in what can often be a dense and expositional sci-fi blockbuster.