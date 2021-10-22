Dave Bautista Praises Jason Momoa As The Love-In Continues

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa have become one of Hollywood’s favorite bromances, with the pair of hulking action stars gushing over each other at every available opportunity.

The pair clearly hit it off from the second they first met behind the scenes at Comic-Con and immediately started showering the other’s work with praise, before collaborating twice in quick succession on Season 2 of AppleTV+ sci-fi series See and Denis Villenueve’s epic literary adaptation Dune.

They’ve even managed to will a buddy comedy into existence based on little more than a tweet from Bautista, and now the ex-WWE grappler is back at it again, hopping onto Instagram to pay tribute to both his latest episodic outing in See and co-star Momoa, which you can check out below.

The Guardians of the Galaxy veteran will be hoping that Villenueve’s Dune: Part Two gets a green light more than most, if only for the fact it’ll allow him to hang out with Momoa some more. The charismatic superhero stars would clearly work together as often as possible, so let’s hope that a studio or production company takes a punt on their buddy movies sooner rather than later, so as not to deprive audiences of a project they’d love to see come to life.