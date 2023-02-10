The newest Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer is here amid the excitement of Super Bowl LVII. The film will come to theaters March 31 this year and with just a little over a month to go, this is likely the final glimpse we’ll have of the film before its theatrical release.

While the previous trailer revealed more of the plot, including the villainous evil red wizards of Thay our heroes see themselves up against, this short trailer feels like a teaser more than anything. We see the ragtag crew of adventurers led by Chris Pine (playing the Bard, no less) in a coliseum, the crew being assembled. and some epic battle sequences.

In addition to Pine, the film stars Michelle Rodriguez as Holga the Barbarian, Regé-Jean Page as Xenk the Paladin, Justice Smith as Simon the Sorcerer, Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam the Rogue, Sophia Lillis as Doric the Druid, and Daisy Head as one of the evil Red Wizards. Little is known about the plot aside aside from the film aiming to be a true depiction of a chaotic Dungeons and Dragons campaign.

The film will premiere on March 31 and it will be interesting to see how it does in theaters given the recent controversy D&D‘s parent company Wizards of the Coast found themselves in over the game’s open gaming license. Hopefully, with a star-studded cast and promising early reviews, Honor Among Thieves will break the curse of bad D&D films.