The Dungeons & Dragons franchise is heading back to the big screen in 2023 after previously flopping in 2000, and now, the film is set to star Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Justice Smith. Paramount will distribute this film that now has a name.

Today Deadline Hollywood broke the news that the production is officially called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It is directed by John Francis Daley and partner Jonathan Goldstein and adapts the tabletop role-playing game created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974. Since then, it has entered popular culture, been the subject of controversy, attracted famous players like Robin Williams and Stephen Colbert, and indirectly helped out Tom Hanks.

Plot details for the movie, which also features Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant, are still top secret. While the property itself has some dark moments and nasty villains, Pine said last month it was similar to two different sword and sorcery franchises which ultimately could not be more distinct and separate.

“Oh man. Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it. There was a lot of laughs. The way that I’ve been describing it, it’s like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it’s somewhere in that ballpark. It’s a lot of fun. It’s got a lot of thrills. It’s poppy, it’s eighties heartfelt, there’s a bit of Goonies in there.”

Audiences will witness the mixture of tones themselves when the piece debuts next March 3.