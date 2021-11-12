Dwayne Johnson And James Corden Rock The Mic In Disney Karaoke Duet

While Disney+ Day has been full of incredible announcements for a variety of series related to the company’s animated film lineup (Zooptopia+ anybody?), we didn’t get any news about a potential sequel to Moana today. However, it seems that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was thinking of his iconic character Maui.

In a post to Instagram today, The Rock shared a bit of time with actor James Corden as they drove around in a golf cart, drinking tequila and enjoying a bit of karaoke together. You can see the original post with their epic duet below.

While The Rock was singing a song from his famous animated movie appearance, it’s his latest film Red Notice that is on the minds of many today. It’s the biggest movie Netflix has ever made and features The Rock alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the epic action-comedy.

While our own reviewer found the film average at best, there’s no denying that it’s likely to break viewership records for the platform today. While it may be odd that Dwayne Johnson is doing a throwback to his direct competitor, we can’t deny how nice it is to see him letting loose and having a good time.

Moana is currently available to stream on Disney+ while Red Notice is available exclusively on Netflix.