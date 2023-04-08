Dwayne Johnson channels James Gunn to deny he fired his entire team after ‘Black Adam’ bombed

James Gunn has made a habit of debunking a myriad of rumors relating to the impending overhaul of the DCU, but we never expected him to find an unlikely bedfellow in Dwayne Johnson.

After all, the two had a fundamental disagreement that rocked the complexion of the franchise to its very core; the Black Adam star and producer believed that he was capable of headlining a multi-film series that would culminate in a mouthwatering showdown opposite Henry Cavill’s Superman, whereas the co-CEO of the studio did not and gave him his marching orders.

It was an embarrassing failure for Johnson given that he’d spent 15 years developing the project and roughly half a decade attempting to convince the old Warner Bros. regime that bringing back Cavill was in everyone’s best interests, only to be left with absolutely nothing to show for it at the end of the day.

However, The Rock has ironically channeled the man who exiled him from the DCU after responding to a Twitter user perpetuating the myth that Black Adam bombing at the box office caused Johnson to fire his entire team.

Black Adam made $393M

My entire team are all still firmly in place across the businesses

And unfortunately, I still rock a fanny pack 🤣 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 7, 2023

It isn’t very often the 50 year-old wades into the weeds of online speculation – with the last time coming when he made a point of denying he had anything to do with cooking the books on Black Adam to try and make it appear as a profitable enterprise – so we can infer that he took personal offense to being implicated in a raft of firings that never happened.