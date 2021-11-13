Dwayne Johnson Has 4 Movies Ruling Streaming This Weekend

As the world’s biggest movie star, it’s hardly a shock to discover that fans have been spending their weekend watching movies featuring Dwayne Johnson, but it’s still impressive that his reach covers multiple platforms.

In the least shocking development of all, Red Notice has instantly become the most-watched title on Netflix around the world after premiering yesterday, with subscribers everywhere indulging in the light-hearted escapist adventure that pits Johnson opposite fellow A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in a quest for almost mythical treasure.

Over on Disney Plus, Jungle Cruise has thrown off the shackles of Premier Access to take second place on the most-watched list behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, while his animated favorite Moana is holding steady in fifth place, having spent all week nestled comfortably in the Top 10.

Even though his contributions to Free Guy were restricted to an uncredited cameo, Reynolds’ video game-inspired action comedy remains the ninth most popular title on Amazon, giving Johnson the rare distinction of having four of his outings simultaneously charting among the Top 10 on a trio of different streamers, as if you needed any more indications of his undeniable star power and ability to draw in a crowd.