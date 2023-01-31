Dwayne Johnson left to ride around in a golf cart as the DCU’s hierarchy of power changes for real this time

Even though it’s almost certain that he won’t address it publicly, a huge number of DC fans would love nothing more than to know what Dwayne Johnson thinks of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters.

After all, it was only a few months ago that the actor and producer was telling anyone who’d listen that Black Adam was set to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe, with plans afoot for everything from sequels and spinoffs to a showdown with Henry Cavill’s returning Superman.

Instead, The Rock has been left on the outside looking in, and as the world waited with bated breath for the new co-CEOs to drop a barrage of bombshells, the 50 year-old was reduced to riding around in a golf cart and failing to catch a can of his own brand of energy drink that was thrown to him from mere feet away.

Alas, we’ll never know what could have happened had Black Adam not under-performed at the box office and seen its leading man unceremoniously tossed out of the franchise, but part of us want to think that he’s been keeping a close eye on the day’s goings-on over at DC Studios, if only for morbid curiosity.

It would be an understatement to say that Gunn and Safran haven’t just broken the internet but smashed it into a million tiny pieces, and things could have been so different had the Man in Black been extended an invitation to join the party.