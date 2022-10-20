Dwayne Johnson moderates an argument on superhero ethics between ‘Black Adam’ Funkos

Being a superhero is rough. While most people see it as punching bad guys and stopping crime, has anyone ever considered the ethical ramifications that come with the job? Luckily, Black Adam star, Dwayne Johnson has come to settle the debate as to whether or not a superhero needs to kill and destroy so many lives in order to save the world. And helping Johnson with this ethical dilemma are two Funko Pops from the film.

In a video released by CBR, Johnson moderates the debate as Black Adam and Hawkman figures argue on the topic, voiced by their respective actors, Johnson and Aldis Hodge. Black Adam argued that destruction is “inevitable” when saving the world. Meanwhile, Hawkman argued that compassion and having a moral code is also important if you want to be a superhero. The video ends with the two arguing about their height as they move away from the topic.

While it’s unclear who won that debate, it’s safe to say that the new Black Adam film will continue to ponder the ethics of becoming a superhero. DC tends to tackle these types of questions in its films. Most notably in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, where multiple news reports and commentators questioned if Superman is someone who wanted to do good or an uncontrollable God.

This moral debate about compassion and destruction will be further explored in Black Adam, as the film comes out in theaters on Oct 21, 2022.