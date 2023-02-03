Dwayne Johnson praises his ‘survivor’ mother and shares the scary aftermath of her car accident

He might be one of the most recognizable, successful, and wealthy figures in Hollywood, but Dwayne Johnson had to work for everything he ended up getting, with his mother Ata Maivia playing a huge part.

As a youngster, the family were constantly moving around the country due to father Rocky Johnson’s touring schedule as a professional wrestler, which led to young Dwayne getting into plenty of trouble during his formative years, a lot of which has been covered in hit sitcom Young Rock.

Throughout it all, his relationship with his mom remained unbreakable, so it’s with a sigh of relief that the actor and producer took to Instagram to reveal the aftermath of a car accident she’d suffered, but he was quick to both praise her nature as a survivor, while ensuring his millions of followers that she’s going to be okay.

The clan is made of tough stuff, which comes with the territory given that the extended Johnson/Maivia/Anoa’i have largely all been football players or wrestlers at one stage or another, but you can make a strong case for Ata being the toughest of them all for any number of reasons.

It must have been a terrifying moment for the 50 year-old when he heard the news, but at least there doesn’t appear to be any long-lasting damage of a physical nature, even if the car itself has taken a serious pounding. Like he said, she’s survived “lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver, and attempted suicide,” so “survivor” might be underselling it a little.