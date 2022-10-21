Dwayne Johnson promises ‘most epic battle of all time’ for DCEU future

Warning: The article contains spoilers for Black Adam.

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is teasing “the most epic battle of all time” is indeed coming to the future of the DC Extended Universe.

This all comes after Hollywood’s worst-kept secret for the film since last year’s “surprise” appearances in the Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What we’re talking about is the appearance of a certain Big Blue Boyscout who Johnson has heavily hinted at appearing in the mid-credits scene of Black Adam.

When a fan tagged Johnson on Twitter about the aforementioned cameo, with the hope it might result in “the most epic battle in the DC universe,” the wrestler-turned-actor gave a telling-yet-measured reply:

“One day there will be the most epic battle of all time.

But until then, we take our time, introduce new characters and build out properly.

Thank you for the 🖤.”

One day there will be the most epic battle of all time.

But until then, we take our time, introduce new characters and build out properly.

Thank you for the 🖤#BlackAdam #DCEU ⚡️ https://t.co/BfnAcuMU2B — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 21, 2022

In the 2010s, DC movies were marred by too many movies rushing into crossover events too quickly, such as 2016’s Suicide Squad, 2017’s Justice League, and of course, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — all of which were critically panned upon release.

Even though we would be just as excited as anybody to see Johnson’s Black Adam face off against the world’s most famous Kryptonian, it’s probably a good thing for the next phase of the comic book franchise to “take our time, introduce new characters and build out properly,” as the Jungle Cruise star suggested.

We will just have to wait and see with patience how the next phase of the DCEU pans out in the coming years, but hopefully, it will all be uphill from here.

Check out Black Adam today at a theater near year.