Dwayne Johnson Rebooting The Scorpion King For Universal

Dwayne Johnson is easily the worldâ€™s highest-paid actor at this point, but heâ€™s been raking in massive paydays almost since the very start of his movie career. For instance, despite only having a minor supporting role in the project, Johnson was paid $5 million for signing on to The Mummy Returns, which is a massive fee for a first time actor.

Of course, that appearance led to his own spinoff in the form ofÂ The Scorpion King, where he once again pulled in some serious cash after picking up a check for $5.5 million. The movie itself wasn’t anything particularly special, offering up enjoyable but unremarkable B-level action fare. Still, it did decent enough business at the box office after scoring almost $180 million on a $60 million budget. And now, it seems Universal is keen to hit the reboot button on the property.

The Scorpion King franchise has continued for years now, of course, although youâ€™d be forgiven for never having heard of the four bargain basement sequels that released between 2008 and 2018. And from what Deadline is reporting, this new take is going to be a lot more high profile.

The outlet writes that Johnson and Dany Garciaâ€™s Seven Bucks Productions will relaunch the franchise, with Jonathan Herman on board to pen the script. And while they do note that The Rock’s incredibly busy schedule may make it tough for him to appear in front of the camera, it’s an important project for him and as such, Deadline believes there’s a good chance he’ll be able to find some time to take on a role.

Plot details, meanwhile, are non-existent, but we know that it’ll be a “be a contemporary take set in modern times.” Aside from that, though, we can only speculate as to what The Rock might be cooking up for us here. But regardless of what it turns out to be, with Johnson heavily involved, we’re certainly excited for this new take on The Scorpion King.