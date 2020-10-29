Dwayne Johnson Reportedly In Active Talks For MCU Role

As much as people would love to see Dwayne Johnson broaden his horizons and seek to actively challenge himself as an actor, you don’t become the highest-paid movie star in the world by signing on to low budget independent films or awards baiting prestige dramas. The man knows exactly what his personal brand is, and he’ll continue to use it to his advantage.

The 48 year-old is currently shooting big budget action blockbuster Red Notice and has another big budget action blockbuster, Jungle Cruise, set for release next summer, while he’ll soon move onto shooting yet another big budget action blockbuster in the form of Black Adam for DC and Warner Bros. Following that, he’s also got big budget action blockbusters like Hobbs & Shaw 2, another Jumanji sequel and Netflix’s Ball and Chain all in the works. Like we said, he knows what his brand is.

We’ve now heard from our sources, though – the same ones that told us Thor: Love and Thunder will adapt Jane Foster’s cancer storyline months before it was confirmed by Natalie Portman – that the former professional wrestler turned action icon and football league owner has reportedly met with Marvel Studios about showing up in a future project set in the world’s biggest and most popular franchise and the two parties are now in active talks.

Although the role in question hasn’t been made clear, and Dwayne Johnson seems like the kind of guy that’s held discussions with every major studio in Hollywood at least once, he has been linked to the MCU several times in the past. Black Adam could throw a spanner in the works, though, seeing as the movie is set to position the antihero as one of the DCEU’s marquee names, but if it happens, he’d easily be the highest profile talent to have appeared in both of the industry’s major comic book franchises.