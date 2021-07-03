Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Angry At Vin Diesel For Revealing Why Their Feud Began

Vin Diesel has worn many hats during his life and career including actor, producer, writer, director, video game developer, musician and breakdancer, but apparently he’s also something of a genius acting coach as well. At least, according to the man himself.

While hitting the promotional rounds for his latest outing as Dominic Toretto in Fast & Furious 9, Diesel claimed that the tension between he and co-star Dwayne Johnson was a total misunderstanding. Despite being publicly called out for displaying conduct and behavior unbecoming of the leading man and producer on one of the industry’s biggest franchises, Diesel instead offered that he intentionally and deliberately wound up The Rock to draw out his best possible performance as pissed-off government agent Luke Hobbs.

It sounds a little fanciful if we’re being honest, but the two appear to have set their differences aside. Conveniently, this is just in time for the final two installments of The Fast Saga, in which we fully expect to see Jusitin Lin deliver a Greatest Hits package, bringing back all sorts of fan favorite characters and familiar faces to give the series the sendoff it deserves.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Johnson is angry at his opposite number for revealing why they initially found themselves falling out. Of course, Johnson has yet to address any of this publicly and his version of events significantly differs from Vin Diesel‘s, so it’s hard to get a real handle on the veracity or accuracy of the tipster’s information. That being said, hopefully they’ll sweep their animosity under the rug regardless of how it started so that audiences can see Hobbs return to the fold in Fast & Furious 10 and 11.