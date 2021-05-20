Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Developing A Terminator-Style Movie About Killer Robots

As someone who prides themselves on being the hardest worker in the room, it’s no surprise that Dwayne Johnson is one of the busiest names in Hollywood, both onscreen and off. Since the middle of 2018 alone he’s shot Disney’s long-delayed Jungle Cruise before moving straight onto Netflix’s Red Notice, while he’s now in the midst of filming the DCEU’s Black Adam.

On top of that he created, developed, produced and guest starred in Young Rock, the NBC sitcom based on his own life, launched both Teremana tequila and ZOA energy drink, hosted reality TV series The Titan Games and purchased the XFL football league. As a result, his jam-packed schedule has seen him become attached to many projects, many of which haven’t gained any sort of tangible momentum.

Dwayne Johnson Looks Like A Beast In New Black Adam Training Photo 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Netflix’s John Henry and the Statesmen, the biopic of Hawaiian ruler King Kamehameha with Robert Zemeckis, Shane Black’s Doc Savage, literary adaptation The Janson Directive, a Big Trouble in Little China sequel, sci-fi action comedy Alpha Squad Seven and many more have been announced with Johnson in the lead over the last few years without getting any further along than that, but insider Daniel Richtman offers that the 49 year-old has yet another new title in development.

As per the tipster, The Rock is working on an original concept about killer robots in the vein of the Terminator franchise, but that’s about as far as the information stretches. So far, once Black Adam is in the can it could be either a Hobbs & Shaw sequel, a return to the mainline Fast & Furious franchise or Netflix comic book adaptation Ball & Chain up next, but Dwayne Johnson is no stranger to packing his plate development-wise, although given the dearth of details we’ll just need to wait and find out more about the purported killer robot adventure.