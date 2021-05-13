Dwayne Johnson’s Next Movie Is Headed To Disney Plus This July

In news that probably shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, Dwayne Johnson‘s next movie, Jungle Cruise, has been confirmed for a duel Disney Plus and theatrical release this July 30th.

As with several other new titles to have hit the Mouse House’s streaming platform in recent months, it’ll fall under the Disney+ Premier Access lineup, meaning you’ll need to pay a one-time fee of $30 to view it. Or, you can always check it out on the big screen instead. The choice is yours.

As we mentioned above, this shouldn’t really come as a surprise. Indeed, Disney has opted for this particular strategy for many of their recent releases and though they’ve been shy in sharing too much data on how the decisions have been panning out so far, we can only assume it’s been a successful venture for them given that they keep on doing it.

While theaters around the world are definitely returning to a more ‘normal’ state, there are still a lot of restrictions in place in many countries and with a good number of people not vaccinated, you can understand why folks would be hesitant to venture out to their local cinema to catch a film in a room packed full of moviegoers. Not to mention that in some regions, theaters remain completely closed.

So, it’s a smart move on Disney’s part and also helps boost their subscriber number for the popular streaming platform, which is now starting to go after Netflix’s crown. But we digress.

Dwayne Johnson‘s Jungle Cruise, based on the theme park attraction of the same name, will be available in theaters and on Disney Plus this July 30th. Don’t miss it.