Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Trying To Get Keanu Reeves For Hobbs & Shaw 2 Villain

Fans of the extended Fast & Furious universe almost saw another action icon added to the roster alongside Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron and more when Keanu Reeves came close to joining Hobbs & Shaw.

There were plenty of rumors that he’d show up in the spinoff, with longtime franchise producer Chris Morgan admitting that he’d talked to the actor about a potential role after trying to get him on board for years, while Johnson revealed that his initial plan was for The Matrix and John Wick star to be revealed as the shadowy brains behind the Eteon organization, but it never wound up happening.

The Rock did confirm that he was leaving that door open for the future, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart would be appearing in the first film long before either was confirmed – that Johnson is still actively pursuing the idea of having Reeves as the big bad of Hobbs & Shaw 2.

Of course, it’ll no doubt come down to scheduling in the end given that Keanu is busier than ever and The Rock is no slouch himself, with Hobbs & Shaw producer Kelly McCormick confirming that a second outing for the bald-headed title duo is definitely on the cards, but it just might not happen for a while yet.

Johnson is one of the biggest names in the business, but a return for director David Leitch could be just as key to getting Keanu Reeves involved with Hobbs & Shaw 2 given that the pair have known each other dating back over 20 years to when the future filmmaker was his stunt double on The Matrix sequels, before co-directing him in John Wick.