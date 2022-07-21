Dwayne Johnson says Black Adam is ready to do what Superman won’t, and that’s cancel Christmas

It won’t be long until Black Adam finally hits cinema screens, and fans sure have been waiting long enough. Dwayne Johnson’s big DCEU debut has taken what seems like forever to get here — The Rock himself has certainly been hyping up his character in the press, on social media, and more for years now. How many times have we seen him share an Instagram post teasing that the “hierarchy of power in the DCEU is about to change” at this point?

But in his latest talk show appearance, Johnson came up with a new way of promoting the champion of Kahndaq that really gets across what a, well, a**hole the character is. Ahead of DC League of Super-Pets, in which he voices Krypto the Super-Dog, The Rock rocked up on the couch of Jimmy Kimmel Live. While chatting to guest host Kerry Washington, Johnson promised that Adam is ready to do what Superman won’t — including cancel Christmas.

“He’s an anti-hero and what I always like about Black Adam, for those who don’t know, is he was blessed with the powers of Superman across the board. But the difference is Superman’s greatest weakness is magic… It’s one of his greatest strengths. And with superheroes and Superman, there’s a code of honor, of ethics, as you guys know, they won’t kill the bad guys. Black Adam… [He’d] cancel Christmas.”

With all of Johnson’s hyping up Adam as a real meanie, the movie’s first trailer teases that the character will go on something of a hero’s journey. After being awoken from his ancient sleep, it looks like Teth-Adam will form a reluctant partnership with the Justice Society of America to save the planet from some unknown threat. As Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate tells him, “you could be the destroyer of this world, or you can be its savior.” Well, it’s kinda unlikely he’s going to destroy the DCEU (though that might be a mercy-killing at this point) so we’re betting he’ll end up a good guy.

Black Adam also includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Expect a new look at Black Adam to drop at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend before the movie arrives on Oct. 21.