Dwayne Johnson says Black Adam will fight anyone from Marvel

Speaking entirely hypothetically, if Marvel Studios and DC Films were to reach an unprecedented agreement for a crossover, then the end result would almost surely become the highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema.

Could you imagine the hype, buzz, anticipation and box office if Avengers vs. Justice League was announced? It would be off the charts insane, but it’s very unlikely that either studio would go for it when they’ve proven themselves fully capable of bringing in billions on their own.

James Gunn admitted he’d floated the notion to both camps, and now Dwayne Johnson has gone one step further by calling out Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, or anybody else from Marvel for that matter, to take a chance on going toe-to-toe with Black Adam.

There are few hype men in the business better than Johnson, so it was fitting that his praise of the fast-rising Liu came burdened with a hint of shameless self-promotion. Not that Black Adam needs a boost, when the debut of the world’s biggest and most popular movie star in the industry’s most bankable genre is a license to print money, but we can still dream about maybe one day seeing the longtime comic book rivals put their differences aside to deliver fan service on an almost unimaginable scale.