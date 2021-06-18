James Gunn Says He’s Talked To Both Studios About A Marvel/DC Crossover

When The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max in August, James Gunn will become the first director to helm installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DCEU, and they’re fittingly both irreverent ensemble films. While he’s not the only filmmaker to tackle the industry’s two biggest comic book brands, with Bryan Singer notably helming Superman Returns in between his stints on X-Men, he’s the only one to gain the distinction so far during the shared universe era.

While the two comic companies have crossed over on the printed page many times in the past, it’s never going to happen on the big screen. Neither Marvel Studios nor DC Films would be willing to have their marquee superheroes look weak in live-action against the competition, and even the sheer scale and intricacies of the hypothetical contract negotiations would be enough to give anyone a migraine.

However, in a new interview Gunn did somewhat surprisingly admit that he broached the subject with the hierarchy at DC and Marvel on separate occasions, but it’s hardly a shock to discover that the Guardians of the Galaxy architect hasn’t exactly got his hopes up, although he did admit that the fan obsession with crossovers, Easter Eggs and the like can often be a source of frustration for him.

“I’ve casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel & DC about it. I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s an impossibility either. I find it disconcerting at times that many folks seem more interested in crossovers, cameos, references & post-credit scenes than they do the actual story and characters of a specific film! When making a film I spend 99.9% of my time thinking about story & character, and .1% the rest.”

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously, if something like The Avengers vs. Justice League were to happen somewhere down the line it would more than likely end up as the highest-grossing movie ever made, but there’s simply too many obstacles to overcome to make it a reality, as well as the determination on the part of Marvel and DC to continue building and expanding their in-house roster of marketable properties without outside assistance.