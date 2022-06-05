Dwayne Johnson shares ominous ‘Black Adam’ BTS photos ahead of trailer debut

Dwayne Johnson probably isn’t all that bothered about the vast number of delays that have seen Black Adam continuously kicked down the release calendar, because it’s already been 15 years since he first signaled his intentions to play the DC Comics antihero.

The actor has stuck with the superhero blockbuster through thick and thin, refusing to give up on his long-held dream of bringing the cosmic ass-kicker into live-action, which is the definition of a passion project if ever there was one. Finally, the finishing line is in sight, with the first full-length trailer for Jaume Collet-Serra’s superhero spectacular coming on Wednesday.

Black Adam was originally scheduled for release in December 2021, before being shunted back to July 2022, and then finally to October 21 of this year after the pandemic wreaked havoc with Warner Bros.’ slate of spandex-clad adventures. Johnson has now taken to social media to reveal that reshoots are almost finished, offering another reminder that we’re only days away from the promo, too.

Rage against the dying of the light..



Final work week of finishing touches for BLACK ADAM⚡️with my director, Jaume Collet-Serra.



Our World Premiere Trailer drops JUNE 8th.



The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing.#BlackAdam⚡️#ManInBlack #JSA @SevenBucksProd pic.twitter.com/7txi7nMjqV — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 4, 2022

Naturally, The Rock couldn’t help but mention that the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is in the midst of changing, something we’ve been hearing for what feels like forever, but when we’re talking about the biggest, most popular, and highest-paid star in Hollywood making his debut in cinema’s most bankable genre, it’s a feat Black Adam is more than capable of accomplishing.

We’ve been starved of any footage whatsoever since a brief sizzle reel dropped at DC FanDome, so you can bet on fans losing their minds when the Dirty Harry of superheroes is unleashed just 72 hours from now.