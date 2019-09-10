Dwayne Johnson Shares Update On Kevin Hart Following Car Crash

The news that Kevin Hart was in a serious car accident in Hollywood the other week resulted in an outpouring of good wishes from friends, family and fans from all over. Though the actor suffered major back injuries during the crash and had underwent emergency surgery soon after, he’s expected to make a full recovery and will hopefully be back on his feet sooner rather than later.

Now, courtesy of Dwayne Johnson, we’ve got another update on how Hart’s doing. As a close friend and frequent collaborator, we imagine the Rock is pretty informed of what’s going on and according to him, everything’s alright at the moment, with Kevin said to be doing “very well.”

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, here’s what the Hollywood megastar shared:

“Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son. I connected with him today and you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat. That’s real love…We spoke to the pediatrician and he said he’s doing very well.”

So, it seems there’s nothing to worry about then and while it’s nice to hear that Hart’s in the process of a smooth recovery, we imagine that he’s still going to be out of work for a bit longer. Although, given that he’s not currently in production on any movies or TV shows right now, there shouldn’t be any significant delays to any of his upcoming projects.

When exactly he’ll be back on his feet again, we still haven’t heard, but with his next major release being Jumanji: The Next Level, which hits cinemas on December 13th of this year, hopefully he’ll be good to go in a few months so that he can attend the premiere. Until then, we wish Kevin Hart a speedy recovery and will be sure to let you know as soon as any further updates on his condition roll in. Stay tuned.